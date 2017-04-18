Famous in Love: 'The love triangle is so real,' Bella Thorne teases

Famous in Love isn’t just about a young, aspiring actress named Paige Townsen (Bella Thorne) who lands the lead role in a Twilight-like franchise called Locked. It’s also about a major love triangle. Or, actually, several. This is Freeform, after all.

“The love triangle is so real for Paige,” Thorne tells EW, laughing. “She has this new guy [her costar Rainer, played by Carter Jenkins] who seems awesome and actually, he does really like her, although we really kind of think he’s a player. And they do have a great chemistry. And then she has her best friend [Jake, played by Charlie DePew] that she’s grown up with that she loves basically and he kind of doesn’t understand what she has to go through in Hollywood, which is such a real thing that actors go through every day, especially if you’re not dating somebody in the industry.”

RELATED: Reel-to-Real Couples: 15 Relationships That Blossomed On-Screen and Off

Paige’s costar in Locked, Jordan Wilder, has a considerable love triangle of his own, but actor Keith Powers was tight-lipped on the subject when he and Thorne stopped by EW’s studios. However, he did share his favorite aspect of the show: “I think [people will] love and hate something about every character,” he says.

Watch the interview above. Famous in Love, which is based on the book series by Rebecca Serle and produced by Pretty Little Liars‘ I. Marlene King, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform. All 10 episodes of the season will be available at Freeform.com after the premiere.