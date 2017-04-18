The fate of Gilmore Girls has been decided — at least when it comes to the 69th Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy on Tuesday announced that the Netflix revival, which was released in November of 2016, will compete as a limited series. The Academy defines a limited series as “a program with two or more episodes with a total running time of at least 150 program minutes that tells a complete, non-recurring story and does not have an ongoing storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

That’s not to say there can’t be more Gilmore in the future, but it is to say that A Year in the Life stands on its own. This decision comes after Gilmore producers petitioned to have the show considered as a limited series.

Emmy nominations will be announced on Thursday, July 13.