Alec Baldwin shares the secret to his Trump impression with Colbert

When it comes to Donald Trump impressions, Alec Baldwin is the undisputed king.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show, the actor and recent Saturday Night Live mainstay told Stephen Colbert how he gets into character to portray the president.

“It’s totally a caricature,” Baldwin said, adding that he doesn’t attempt to mimic Trump precisely. “You just pick a few things. Like I’m sitting in the room and I’m going, ‘Left eyebrow up, right eyebrow down, shove your face like you’re trying to suck the chrome off the fender of a car.'”

Baldwin also revealed that he’s received more feedback about his Trump impersonation than any other role he’s played.

“It’s kind of eerie,” he said. “More than anything I’ve ever done, people come up to me and say something to me on the streets.” Baldwin added that, to his young daughter’s chagrin, passersby are “always thanking me for the Trump thing.”

Watch the video below for more. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.