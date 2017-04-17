Pretty Little Liars EP offers hope for the show's 'original relationships'

When it comes to romantic relationships, the first half of Pretty Little Liars’ seventh season left some on the mend — Hanna and Caleb rekindled things; Emily and Alison kissed — and others facing huge obstacles: Toby was in a car accident with Yvonne, while Ezra reunited with Nicole. When season 7B picks up, things will still be rocky for both Spoby and Ezria. (As for Haleb, well, they looked pretty cozy in this clip.)

It seems the Spencer-Toby-Yvonne triangle is just getting started. Executive Producer Joseph Dougherty tells EW, “It takes a long time to resolve that. Toby’s relationship with Yvonne is something that has to be resolved before anything else can happen, if anything is going to happen between Spencer and Toby.”

Then there’s the Aria-Ezra-Nicole triangle, which is just as complicated. After all, it’s not every day that you propose to your girlfriend only to discover that your ex isn’t dead after all. “Nicole does physically return to Rosewood,” Dougherty reveals. “Ezra has to decide what he owes these two women and how he can be a mensch in this situation.”

However, at the end of the day, there’s always hope for the show’s original couples. As Dougherty puts it, “[Showrunner] Marlene [King] was always interested in seeing where the original relationships were and revisiting them at the end.” (For more on what that could mean for Alison and Emily, stay tuned to EW!)

Pretty Little Liars returns Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.