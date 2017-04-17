Lena Dunham celebrates Girls finale with heartfelt note

Lena Dunham celebrated the end of Girls by posting a heartfelt note to Instagram on Monday, the day after her HBO show’s series finale aired.

“Thank you,” she wrote in a handwritten farewell letter. “You have made me feel whole again. Not alone. To my collaborators — you are my family. Give any woman 6 years to create uninterrupted and she will soar. Women’s stories deserve to be told. All kinds of women. We demand opportunity.”

Dunham created Girls in 2012, and the half-hour series aired for six seasons, earning both critical acclaim and awards attention — it won two Golden Globes in 2013, including the trophy for Best Television Series—Comedy or Musical and has two Emmys to its name. This final season, especially, has been beloved by viewers.

“We’re super grateful,” Dunham told EW during an interview with her and co-executive producer Jenni Konner. “I think if we were capable — as two Jewish women — of experiencing pure, unmitigated joy, that’s how we would feel right now.” (Read that whole interview about this season and the finale here, and our recap of the final episode here.)

Check out Dunham’s Instagram below.