TV

Kate Upton dons Britney Spears schoolgirl outfit in Lip Sync Battle preview

The next great showdown of Lip Sync Battle will take place this Thursday, when Kate Upton and Ricky Martin go head to head. For her part, Upton is setting the bar high, as seen in a new preview clip from Thursday’s episode.

Upton does Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” and has the schoolgirl outfit to match. Surrounded by a phalanx of dancers also in schoolgirl costumes, Upton slithers across the stage and shows off her moves. Even co-host Chrissy Teigen looks stunned.

Watch the preview clip above. The full episode of Lip Sync Battle airs this Thursday at 10 p.m. on Spike.