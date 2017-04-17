Bravo's Imposters scores season 2 renewal

Finally, something is going right for Maddie.

Bravo has just announced a second season pick-up for its scintillating new series, Imposters, a cat-and-cat-and-cat-and-mouse thriller from executive producers Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein.

The new dramedy, which finished its first season last week, follows a serial con woman (Inbar Lavi) and the three jilted ex-spouses (Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendón) who have teamed up to track her down and exact revenge on their shared ex-wife, unaware that she’s desperately trying to get out of the game herself.

Joining Lavi and the core trio are fellow series regulars Stephen Bishop and Brian Benben, who were with the cast on Monday night at the show’s pre-Emmy event when Adelstein and Brooks surprised them with the happy renewal news.

The first season of Imposters clicked with more than 1.4 million average total viewers per episode and thereby boasts the superlative, according to Bravo, of being the fastest-growing new scripted show on ad-supported cable.

Imposters’ 10-episode second season will begin production this fall. That means you have all summer to get acquainted with TV’s most outrageously addictive new con job.