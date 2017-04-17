Hulu: What's coming and going in May

While spring is here and summer might be fast approaching, Hulu is planning to keep you on the couch during the month of May with a slew of new titles soon to be available.

If it’s been awhile, invite a few friends over to enjoy Tim Curry in the nostalgic ’80s gem Clue, or rewatch Coming to America before the potential sequel.

Other finds from the batch of new material on Hulu include writer Mike White’s (of Enlightened fame) underrated and twisted Chuck & Buck, Tim Burton’s much-loved Big Fish, as well as Roberto Benigni’s Oscar-winning WWII drama Life is Beautiful.

If you’re in the mood for a martini shaken, not stirred, flick on one (or all) of the 10 Bond movies, featuring five different 007’s to cover everyone’s tastes.

On the TV front, Hulu brings you the second half of Vikings’ season 4, along with the season 3 premiere of the streaming service’s original series Casual.

With new arrivals, of course, come some departures, including The Hours, Up in the Air, Hostel, and the Sister Act films, so soak them up while you still can.

Look below for the full list of what’s coming and going on Hulu next month, and note that the titles with an asterisk are available with a subscription to the Showtime premium add-on.

Available May 1

Line of Duty: Complete Season 4 (BBC One)

South Park en Español: Complete Season 20 (Comedy Central)

48 Hrs. (1982)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

Arrowhead (1952)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

Bad Influence (1990)

Bait Shop (2008)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Big Fish (2003)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2 (2009)

Catacombs (2007)

Cecil B. Demented (2000)

Chuck & Buck (2000)

Clue (1985)

Coming to America (1988)

Dark Blue (2003)

The Doors (1991)

Dr. No (1963)

Fatal Instinct (1993)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Gladiator (2000)

Goldeneye (1995)

Law of the Lawless (1964)

License to Kill (1989)

Life is Beautiful (1997)

Maximum Security (1990)

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)

Moonraker (1979)

Naked Gun 2 & 1Ž2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Naked Gun from the Flies of Police Squad (1988)

Nick of Time (1995)

No Way Out (1987)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

School Ties (1992)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Star Kid (1998)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Available May 2

Vikings: Complete Season 4B (History)

Jackson: Documentary (*Showtime)

Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men (2016)

Available May 3

Outsiders: Complete Season 2 (WGN)

Available May 4

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

Available May 5

Flubber (1997)

The Recruit (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

Available May 6

Batman & Bill: Documentary (Hulu Original)

Hardcore Henry (2015) (*Showtime)

The Red Pill (2016)

Available May 7

Billions: Season 2 Finale (*Showtime)

Available May 9

All We Had (2016)

Available May 12

A Hologram for the King (2016)

Extraterrestrial (2014)

Available May 13

Bad Moms (2016) (*Showtime)

Me Before You (2016)

Available May 14

Blue Caprice (2013)

Available May 15

The Next Step: Complete Seasons 3 & 4 (BBC)

He Got Game (1998)

Available May 18

Downward Dog: Series Premiere (ABC)

Underground: Complete Season 2 (WGN)

Available May 19

The Last Ship: Complete Season 3 (TNT)

Before I Disappear (2014)

Available May 20

Becoming Bond: Documentary (Hulu Original)

Bakery in Brooklyn (2016)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Available May 21

Twin Peaks: Season 3 Premiere (*Showtime)

Firestorm (2013)

Available May 23

Casual: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available May 28

American Muscle (2014)

A Perfect Man (2013)

The Duel (2016)

Available May 30

Sex & Drugs & Rock&Roll: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in May:

May 31

A Simple Plan (1998)

Battle Ground (2013)

The Big Kahuna (2000)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

Care Bears Movie (1985)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Eight Below (2006)

Gang Related (1997)

Ides of March (2011)

Hostel (2005)

Hostel: Part 2 (2007)

The Hours (2002)

Judgement Day (1999)

King of the Mountain (1981)

Kiss the Bride (2002)

Man in the Moon (1991)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Sister Act (1992)

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Up in the Air (2009)