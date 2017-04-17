Gotham spring trailer reveals Bruce's Batman transformation

When Gotham first premiered on Fox in 2014, it was pitched as the origin story of the city that created Batman, along with a number of DC villains. So far, the series has introduced viewers to plenty of villains, including Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and the Mad Hatter. But now, as the series heads into the back half of its third season, it could finally be time for a dark hero to rise.

In a new trailer for the spring season, fans get a glimpse at the return of Fish Mooney and Nygma’s rise as “The Riddler.” But perhaps most notably, Bruce Wayne’s transformation is also teased when he meets Ra’s Al Ghul and begins his vigilante training. As Wayne says in the trailer, “If this is my destiny, I do not want to fail.”

Watch the full trailer above for a look at Bruce’s evolution, along with the returns of Hugo Strange and Barnes as The Executioner.

Below are some stills from the trailer:

Gotham season 3 returns Monday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.