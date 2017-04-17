The Girls finale featured a sweet callback to the first episode

Girls ended with Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) in a much different place (literally and figuratively) than where she was in the show’s first episode. But the more things changed over the course of six seasons, the more it stayed the same — and that’s perhaps best illustrated by Hannah and Marnie (Alison Williams) spooning in bed.

At the start of Sunday’s series closer, a slow tracking shot from left to right revealed Marnie acting as the bigger spoon while lying in bed with Hannah.

If the shot seemed very familiar to Girls fans, that’s because it’s a mirror to the first time the series introduced Marnie, with a left-to-right tracking shot of her asleep but with Hannah in the power position.

“We always said Marnie and Hannah were the true love story of the show,” executive producer Jenni Konner told EW about the finale and the Hannah and Marnie arc. Added Dunham in HBO’s Inside the Episode about the finale, “I think you really see how much they love each other [in the finale].”

And it all starts with spooning.