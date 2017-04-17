Geraldo Rivera fires back at John Oliver over MOAB comments

Before he reigned as the king of late-night takedowns on Last Week Tonight, John Oliver was a protege of Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show, and it showed during his choice digs at Fox News on Sunday. Oliver directed particular insults at Fox & Friends host Geraldo Rivera, for his comments during Fox’s coverage last Friday of the Trump administration recently dropping the gigantic MOAB bomb on Afghanistan. Watching video of the enormous explosion, Rivera said that “one of my favorite things in the 16 years I’ve been here at Fox News is watching bombs drop on bad guys.”Oliver responded sharply on Sunday.

Oliver responded sharply on his show on Sunday: “That’s a coincidence because one of my favorite things in four seasons on this show is getting to look directly into the camera and say, ‘F–k you, Geraldo. I hope your mustache gets caught in a box fan.’”

Rivera didn’t take that lying down, though. After Oliver’s show aired, Rivera shot back a response via Twitter on Monday morning. The bomb — an 18,700-pound Massive Ordinance Air Blast, nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs” — was directed at ISIS fighters in Afghanistan, and Rivera reminded Oliver that ISIS are “baby-killing terrorists, throat-cutting savages who rape and burn religious minorities.” Nobody’s mincing words here.