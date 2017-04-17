Watch VH1's Daytime Divas put on a 'sh-- show' in exclusive trailer

Vh1’s Daytime Divas are bringing the drama.

The show — which is based on former The View host Star Jones‘ book Satan’s Sisters — follows Vanessa Williams’ character, Maxine, who is the creator and host of a popular daytime TV show, The Lunch Hour, along with fellow co-hosts, Mo, Kibby, Nina, and Heather. But as the exclusive teaser trailer above reveals, while the ladies are friends on screen, that’s far from the truth when the cameras stop rolling.

And the hosts don’t just have each other to contend with: Maddie, a former host, wants to return, while Cecile, a bestselling author, also wants to join cast. And if things couldn’t get even more tenuous, Maxine’s former assistant-turned-magazine-editor-in-chief, Anna, wants to expose the truth about the show and the women on it.

The VH1 drama premieres on June 5.