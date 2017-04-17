Bloodline final season gets premiere date, new photos

Over the course of Bloodline‘s first two seasons, the Rayburns went from being good people who did a bad thing to decent people who did a few bad things to altogether questionable people. Specifically, at the end of season 2, Marco had figured out exactly what happened to Danny — his brother killed him and his siblings helped cover it up — and that meant one thing: Marco had to die. So, just as Kevin killed his sister’s ex, big brother John was last seen driving out of town, done with everything his family had become.

And with one season left, we’ll get to see just how much further they can fall when Bloodline‘s final 10 episodes hit Netflix on May 26. For now, check out a teaser for the season above, along with first look images at the drama ahead. (Spoiler: From the looks of things, a happy ending might be out of reach.)

