Hear Tyler, the Creator's theme song for Bill Nye Saves the World

If you’re trying to save the world, it helps to have a catchy theme song. Fortunately for Bill Nye, he has Tyler, the Creator on his side.

For his new Netflix series Bill Nye Saves the World, the avuncular science guy has enlisted the Odd Future mastermind to craft his intro music, and the resulting tune is more than likely to stick in your head. Harking back to the theme song for Bill Nye the Science Guy, Tyler’s creation features a similar “Bill! Bill! Bill!” chant and updates it with a pulsating beat.

Discussing the theme song with Nye in a promotional video, Tyler acknowledges that he’s a longtime Science Guy fan. “The first [theme song] is really sick,” he says. “I love the fast-pacedness of it. You take out that snare, it could be a house song.”

As for the show itself, Tyler recalls, “It got kids to not hate science class. And that worked. That full-on worked.”

“Because you like science,” a delighted Nye says. “Look at you now.”

Hear Tyler, the Creator’s song and watch his chat with Nye below.

Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! @TylerTheCreator drops the beat on our theme song. pic.twitter.com/jxw0WzFnEL — Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) April 17, 2017

Loved the original @BillNye The Science Guy theme song? Get ready for @TylerTheCreator's fresh new take for #BillNyeSavestheWorld. pic.twitter.com/cF2qZncPi5 — Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) April 15, 2017

Bill Nye Saves the World debuts April 21 on Netflix.