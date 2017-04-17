2 Broke Girls season finale sneak peek sees Max and Caroline ‘phasing out the diner’

Max and Caroline’s bargain basement shenanigans are coming to a close again on 2 Broke Girls Monday night, and with it, the possible end of an era. In this exclusive clip from the season 6 finale, the duo appears to be quitting their jobs at the diner.

“We are phasing the diner our of our lives — I have a stylist now,” Caroline (Beth Behrs) tells their boss, Han (Matthew Moy). “This is our two-week notice, and we need this week off to get ready for the premiere.”

Max (Kat Dennings) delivers her signature zingers, the best of which is her retort to Han’s desperate accusation that the girls are leaving him high and dry by quitting on such short notice. “I’m always high and dry around you,” she quips.

Not to worry, though — our broke girls have a solution in place in the form of Denise, Bobby’s ungainly sister (Kerri Kenney, who brings in some welcome physical comedy). “Sorry I’m sweaty and late,” Denise says upon entering. “I tried to parkour my way here.”

Watch the rest of the clip above to see how that turned out, and tune in Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS for the season 6 finale episode… which could possibly become the series ender. CBS has yet to announce whether or not 2 Broke Girls will be returning next fall.