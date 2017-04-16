Once Upon a Time bosses tease musical wedding episode

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Sunday’s episode of Once Upon a Time. Read at your own risk!

Wedding bells will soon be ringing — and the residents of Storybrooke will also be singing — during Once Upon a Time‘s highly anticipated musical episode.

At the close of Sunday’s episode, Emma (Jennifer Morrison) was able to rescue Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) from Neverland, so he promptly and properly proposed. EW can, therefore, reveal that Emma and Hook are really getting married, which is the basis of the May 7 musical hour!

“When we started talking about the musical, we wanted it to be a special episode,” executive producer Edward Kitsis says. “We thought Emma’s wedding felt like the natural milestone for us.”

Adds executive producer Adam Horowitz: “It felt like the right place. Hopefully, when you see how the device works within the episode and how it relates to Emma and her character journey, it all seems to make sense that it would lead up to this. It worked on both a plot and character level, and it allowed us the fun of actually doing a musical episode.”

Stay tuned for much more news about Emma and Hook’s wedding, as well as why the residents of Storybrooke will be breaking into song! In the meantime, read our postmortem with Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas about that heartbreaking Snow and Charming reveal here.

Once Upon a Time airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.