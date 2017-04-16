How to watch American Gods no matter where you live

It’s taken a long time (and many tries) to get Neil Gaiman’s American Gods to the screen — big or small.

So it’s no surprise fans are more eager than ever about the possibility of finally getting to see one of their favorite books gain life as a television show. And given the stylish title sequence, intriguing character posters, a new comic series, and even the new cover for the original book, there’s a lot to be excited about.

But what if you don’t have a cable subscription? Or even a subscription to Starz? What if you don’t even live in the United States? Well, don’t worry! We can tell you how to watch the series no matter your circumstances.

When can I watch American Gods on TV?

The show will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz, with the eight-episode drama kicking off on April 30. The only hitch is that this is a channel you might need to add to your pre-existing TV subscription. But an added bonus is that subscribers can access Starz On Demand (for no extra charge), where episodes will go up at 12 a.m. ET every Sunday night the show is on.

I don’t have a cable subscription. Where else can I watch it?

Never fear, cord-cutters! If streaming your shows is your deal (and you’re willing to stay up for a few hours), you can pay $8.99 and subscribe to a Starz subscription where episodes will go up at 12 a.m. ET every Sunday night the show is on. This option allows you to log in to your subscription on both Starz.com and the Starz App, which you can download from the iTunes app store, Amazon Fire TV, Google Play, and Roku.

There is a second option for Amazon Prime members, as your membership allows those eligible to purchase channel subscriptions to premium networks like Starz, Showtime, etc. which you can access directly through Amazon Video. And much like with the direct Starz subscription, you’ll have to pay $8.99, with episodes of the show becoming available to watch at 12 a.m. ET every Sunday night the show airs.

I don’t live in the United States! Now what?

If you’re in the following countries, you should be able to log onto primevideo.com (though you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription first) where the show will make its debut on May 1:

Afghanistan, Aland Islands, Albania, Algeria, American Samoa, Andorra, Angola, Anguilla, Antarctica, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan,

Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Darussalam, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi,

Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Colombia, Comoros, Congo (Republic of), Congo (Democratic Republic of), Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Cote D’Ivoire, Croatia, Curacao, Cyprus, Czech Republic,

Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic,

Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia,

Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, French West Indies (Guadalupe and Martinique),

Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guam, Guatemala, Guernsey, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana,

Haiti, Heard Island and McDonald Island, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary,

Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy,

Jamaica, Japan, Jersey, Jordan,

Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic,

Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg,

Macao, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mariana Islands, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar,

Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Island, Norway,

Oman,

Pakistan, Palau, Palestinian Territories, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Pitcairn, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico,

Qatar,

Reunion, Romania, Russia, Rwanda,

Saint Helena, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, and Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, Sri Lanka, St. Barthelemy, St. Martin, Suriname, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland,

Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leete, Togo, Tokelau, Tonga, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos, Tuvalu,

Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Minor Outlying Islands, Uruguay, U.S. Virgin Islands, Uzbekistan,

Vanuatu, Vatican City, Venezuela, Vietnam,

Wallis and Futuna, Western Sahara,

Yemen,

Zambia, Zimbabwe

My country isn’t on this list! What do I do?

Maybe look up where other Starz shows (Outlander, Power, Ash vs. Evil Dead) are playing and contact that provider (streaming or cable) to see if they plan on showing American Gods as well.

What if I can’t wait until April 30?

Short of building a time machine, there are a few things you can do to bide your time: Maybe put together a costume so you can really get into the spirit when you finally do watch it? You could prepare for the show by reading the book the series is based on — or even the current comic series. (Though if reading isn’t your thing, the stellar full-cast 10th-anniversary audiobook is incredibly fun.)

There’s also Neil Gaiman’s latest book that focuses on all your favorite Norse Gods like Odin, Loki, and of course, Thor. And, last but not least, you could even check out the recent feature story in the latest issue of EW, which will give you all the fun preview info an eager fan might need.