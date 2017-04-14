Mystery Science Theater 3000 riffs on Stranger Things

Mystery Science Theater 3000 has officially made its long-awaited return. Premiering Friday on Netflix, the comedy has wasted no time in ribbing the streaming service’s crown jewel, Stranger Things.

In a new bit, Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray) and his companion bots give commentary on the opening scene of Stranger Things, or as they dub it, Sadder Things.

They have plenty to say about Chief Hopper (David Harbour), whether it’s his sad morning routine or his physical fitness level. “The best part about waking up is letting my gut hang out,” one of the robots mockingly sings about a shirtless Hopper.

The Stranger Things Twitter account took the joke well, writing, “You can tease us all you want, @MST3K, we know you love us.”

Harbour himself got in on the fun, tweeting back, “Holy s—, the @MST3K guys body shaming me may just be the greatest moment of my career😏👌🚬🍩.”

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is streaming now, and Stranger Things returns to Netflix on Oct. 31.

Watch the video above, and see the tweets below.

You can tease us all you want, @MST3K, we know you love us. pic.twitter.com/dthvZhY9wH — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) April 14, 2017