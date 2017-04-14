Welcome to the Spoiler Room, a safe place for spoiler addicts to come on a weekly basis to learn what’s coming next on their favorite shows and, hopefully, get a few of their own questions answered. If you want scoop on a specific show, send your questions to spoilerroom@ew.com.

How will Hook react to the Black Fairy on Once Upon a Time? — Kendall

Well, that depends on whether Hook makes it back to Storybrooke (shhh, he totally makes it back to Storybrooke). “She is essentially the ultimate evil,” Colin O’Donoghue says. “She’s as bad as it gets, as bad as we’ve seen on Once Upon a Time. Hook is slightly unaware of some of that because he’s been gone. What Hook is most worried about is the Final Battle and what’s going to happen with Emma, because as is, she foresaw her death. That’s the woman that he loves, and we’re very close to that [happening], so it’s more about trying to figure out how he can get back to help her to try and figure out a way of stopping it.” Here’s a BONUS SCOOP about Sunday’s episode from Ginnifer Goodwin: “The backstory that we learn in that episode is also fairly heartbreaking and focuses a lot on the sacrifices that we make for the family as we discover that the Charmings may have had an opportunity to reunite with Emma long before they did.”

Any scoop on season 2 of Westworld? — Taylor

In the wake of Dolores apparently becoming self-aware, Evan Rachel Wood thinks we’ll be seeing a very different version of the character in season 2. “I’m really curious to see the unleashed version of her that we caught a glimpse of at the very end of the finale,” the actress tells me. “Those final seconds, I think we were seeing a completely different side to her, completely different programming and completely off of her leash, so I don’t think she will be the same person; she’ll be an evolved version.”

Any chance for Fitz redemption on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? — Shai

Who’s to say we’ll get to see the real Fitz again? (Shhh, I’m sure we’ll get to see the real Fitz again.) But for now, the question is whether Simmons will be able to bring this version of Fitz around. “The doctor doesn’t see his actions as being out of line,” S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen say. “This version of Fitz is clearly capable of horrendous acts, but it is unclear whether not he’s capable of remorse.”

What’s next on Scandal? — Carlos

I’ll let Shonda Rhimes take this one: “The end of the season really hurdles toward a really great conclusion,” the Shondaland boss tells me. “We’re getting to the point where we finish out this big storyline that we’ve been unfolding. Up until then, I think we’ve been telling a lot of very individualized episodes. Then, with the Huck storyline, you saw it start to come together with group episodes. After the 100th, we stop going from one person’s point of view to another’s and it comes back together to our team of people by necessity.” But whether we actually get a new POTUS by season’s end is up for debate. “We are breaking and writing the finale right now, and there’s a large debate in the room about whether or not we’re going to get a new president,” Rhimes says. “I think we are.”

Will the fact that Tom’s dad ended up being the bad guy on Redemption be addressed on The Blacklist? — James

Redemption‘s season may be over, but it sounds like we’ll hear more about that storyline in some way, shape or form. “Tom just discovered his father has used him by preying upon the big questions and emotional baggage he’s been struggling with for over 20 years,” EP Jon Bokenkamp says. “I can’t imagine how we could ignore that going forward in the life of this character. This new revelation definitely feeds into the insecurities and trust issues that have shaped Tom since childhood.”

Anything about the finale of Supergirl? — Bai

With Rhea determined to return to Earth and make Supergirl pay, and Cadmus still looming out in the ether, the Girl of Steel will have her hands full in the run-up to the finale. “She’s going to have to figure out how to balance it all,” Melissa Benoist says. “There might be people she has to ally with and people who will be her clear enemies, so it’s a lot of juggling.”

Anything on how Pretty Little Liars is ending? — Mia

We’ve heard a couple things about the premiere at this point, but how about something on the show’s penultimate episode? The next-to-last hour is written and directed by executive producer Joseph Dougherty, who reveals that the episode “kind of plays in real time.” And perhaps more importantly, Dougherty reveals something only real fans can appreciate: Get ready for the return of the bell tower.

Was Alice a former Southside Serpent on Riverdale? — Derek

We will get more insight into that soon, but it sounds like a definitive reveal will have to wait. “We just started the writers’ room for season 2 and we’ve been talking about that a lot,” EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says. “What we learn in this episode is she’s from the Southside, but stepped out of it and cleaned herself up and became the perfect [mother]. We’re going to explore much more about what Alice’s backstory is both in this season and in season 2.”

I’m so worried about Dylan heading into the final episodes of Bates Motel. Please tell me he’ll be okay! — David

I can’t promise anything, except that there will be more death before season’s end. (But really, what did you expect?) The thing I can promise is that fans will get plenty of time with all the major players in the final episodes. Everyone you’ve come to know and love plays heavily into solving the show’s final mystery: What will happen to Norman?



I know it’s still a few weeks away, but what are you hearing about the Chicago P.D. season finale? — Rebecca

“It’s definitely Linstead-focused,” according to Marina Squerciati, who actually won’t be in the episode (ICYMI, she took a leave of absence at the end of last week’s episode, largely because Squerciati is pregnant IRL). The actress also describes the developments in Lindsay and Halstead’s relationship as “pretty big,” but wouldn’t reveal whether those developments were positive or negative.



