Jimmy Kimmel asks kids to explain the story of Easter

Who could forget the time Jesus “made a bunny,” “led some people somewhere,” and died of “drugs”?

As Jimmy Kimmel did with the tale of Christmas and the meaning of adultery, the late-night host asked a bunch of kids to explain the story of Easter — some of which was fairly accurate, but the majority was enjoyable nonsense.

“He was in heaven working on his project, then he came down to see the bunny,” one child said on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, later guessing that project to be a computer. Then, Jesus said, “Bunny, please don’t hide the Easter eggs,” another added.

