Fear The Walking Dead is coming back for yet another season — albeit with new showrunners.

AMC renewed The Walking Dead companion series for a fourth season ahead of its third season premiere, the network announced Friday afternoon. Per the network, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time) will become the show’s new co-showrunners in season 4.

As EW previously reported, showrunner Dave Erickson is stepping down after season 3 in order to focus on new projects for AMC Studios. The network also announced that Walking Dead showrunner and executive producer Scott M. Gimple is joining the series as an EP as well.

“We are thrilled to be joining Fear The Walking Dead and couldn’t be more excited to work alongside the wonderful team at AMC on this show,” said Chambliss and Goldberg in a statement. “We love this universe and are truly honored to have the chance to contribute to it.”

“We’re very excited to continue the journey of Fear The Walking Dead, and truly look forward to working with the talented team of Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, and Scott Gimple,” said AMC and SundanceTV president of original programming and development Joel Stillerman.

The third season of Fear The Walking Dead premieres June 4 at 9 p.m. ET