One of the boldest reality shows to come along in recent years, Dating Naked, has been canceled by VH1.

The nude dating reality show has been axed by the network after three seasons on the cable channel, Deadline first reported.

The bawdy playful show drew controversy from the moment it was announced for putting naked singles together in a tropical resort for activities like arco-yoga and mud wrestling. The show was sued by one participant after accidentally neglecting to fully blur her genitals during one shot. Other big headlines included setting up a 69-year-old man with a 24-year-old woman. There was also that so-called wedding special.

VH1 left open the possibility of rebooting the series at some point.

Watchdog group the Parents Television Council celebrated the decision (indeed, I have received more emails from the PTC condemning Dating Naked than I have from VH1 promoting Dating Naked). “We aggressively called out every corporate sponsor of Dating Naked, telling them in no uncertain terms that by choosing to spend advertising dollars on that program, they were deliberately aligning their corporate values with the values of that show,” said PTC President Tim Winter. “By the end of the season more than 90% of the show’s corporate advertisers were gone – proving once again that without advertising dollars, television networks cannot afford to keep harmful content on the air. This is a victory for everyone who spoke out about the harmful content of Dating Naked.”

Likely a bigger reason for Dating Naked‘s cancelation was the show’s ratings — even in its first season the reality show was never a hit despite getting a fair amount of online attention.