Brady Bunch: Maureen McCormick shares Easter-themed flashback Friday photo

Here’s a story of an Easter themed Brady.

Brady Bunch actress Maureen McCormick gave fans a Brady-fueled flashback Friday with a Twitter post. The 1972 photo shows the Brady children holding baskets full of colorful Easter eggs. Wearing their Easter best, the kids are joined by the beloved ABC sitcom’s patriarch, Mike Brady (Robert Reed), who holds up a giant pink Easter bunny.

McCormick wrote, “Happy #FlashbackFriday ! Hope you have a beautiful Easter weekend!”

Happy #FlashbackFriday !

Hope you have a beautiful Easter weekend! pic.twitter.com/2O1N8Iy3jp — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) April 14, 2017

McCormick portrayed Marcia Brady, the eldest lady in the Brady clan, from 1969 to 1974. Though The Brady Bunch never aired an Easter-themed episode, this photo came from a series of 1972 publicity stills that depicted the Brady Bunch gathering for an Easter family portrait.

The Marcia Brady actress has maintained close ties to her Brady Bunch family and embraced their rich history throughout the years, most recently performing a routine inspired by the sitcom on Dancing with Stars in 2016. The number included a cameo from Florence Henderson, who played iconic matriarch Carol Brady, months before her death in November.

McCormick also posted photos from a January memorial service celebrating Henderson’s life, sharing images of herself with her costars Christopher Knight (Peter), Susan Olsen (Cindy), and Mike Lookinland (Bobby).

For Brady Bunch fans, McCormick’s Twitter page is an endless source of reminiscences and flashbacks.