13 Reasons Why: Dylan Minnette easter egg discovered on Google Maps

A journalist stumbled onto a hilarious 13 Reasons Why easter egg on Google Maps while researching an article.

PopSugar’s Maggie Pehanick, a former EW intern, Googled the address of the show’s main character, Clay (Dylan Minnette), and when she switched to Street View, she was surprised to find an image of what appears to be Minnette himself posing outside of the house. It seems as though one of Google’s Street View Cars drove by during production. See the photo below:

As you can see, we can’t be 100 percent sure that it is Minnette since his face is blurred, which is what Google does to every face (and license plate) captured by its Street View Cars. However, there’s definitely reason to suspect it is him because, as Pehanick points out, you can see the production crew when you pan to the left and the right (see the photos below). She does admit, though, that there’s one thing that causes her to question if it’s really him.

“The only thing that gives me pause is that in this picture he’s wearing Apple earbuds, but in the series, Clay uses over-the-ear headphones,” she writes.

So, 13 Reasons Why fans, do you think it’s actually him? Are you already planning your trip to stake out the house in case the show receives a second season?

Check out this fun easter egg on Google Maps yourself, here. And for all of EW’s 13 Reasons Why coverage, click here.