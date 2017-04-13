Entertainment Weekly

TV

See photos of Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey on the Jane the Virgin set

@samhighfill

Posted on

Matt Winkelmeyer/MTV1415/Getty Images

Teen Wolf still has one season left to air, but Tyler Posey has already found a new home — on the set of Jane the Virgin.

Earlier this month it was announced that Posey booked an arc in the Jane season finale and will continue into next season. Posey is set to play Adam, a man from Jane’s past, and thanks to star Gina Rodriguez, we’re getting a look at Posey’s time on set.

Rodriguez has posted several photos to social media, and one thing’s for certain: Posey’s not in Beacon Hills anymore.

Jane the Virgin airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.