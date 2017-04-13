VH1 renews RuPaul's Drag Race for season 10, orders Ricky Martin reality series

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Shantay, you stay.

Among a slew of other pickup and renewal announcements, VH1 revealed Thursday it has ordered a tenth season of the Emmy-winning reality competition series, which is currently eyeing a March 2018 premiere date for what a press release promises to be the show’s “biggest eleganza extravaganza ever.”

Other returning titles include America’s Next Top Model (December), Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (October), Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (July 17), Dear Mama (May 8), and Basketball Wives, which launches its sixth season Monday, April 17 alongside the final edition of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

New shows joining the VH1 family include a currently untitled Ricky Martin docuseries (June), a “never been seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time” that examines the worldwide pop star’s personal and professional life during his Las Vegas residency, and the scripted dramedy Daytime Divas (based on former View cohost Star Jones’ novel Satan’s Sisters), starring Vanessa Williams as the head of an all-female talk show where sparks — and claws — fly on and off the set.

Lance Bass also takes the reins of ’90s House (Aug. 16), a reality show about “what happens when a super connected cast has to unplug and live in the most rad decade ever” without modern technology.

“VH1 is leading the industry in growth and our new expansive slate will continue to fuel this trajectory,” Chris McCarthy, president of VH1, MTV, and Logo, said via statement. “From Martha & Snoop to Hip Hop Squares, VH1 is where pop culture comes to party.”

Per a press release, check out VH1’s full list of new and returning series below.

NEW SERIES

DAYTIME DIVAS

June 5, 2017

Every weekday at noon, Maxine (Vanessa Williams), Mo (Tichina Arnold), Heather (Fiona Gubelmann), Kibby (Chloe Bridges), and Nina (Camille Guaty)—hosts of “The Lunch Hour,” the long-running women’s talk show—gather around the table to discuss life, love, politics, and juicy gossip. But behind the scenes, it’s even juicier — a backstage world filled with power struggles, diva fits, and steamy affairs. Inspired by the book Satan’s Sisters… A Novel of Fiction by Star Jones, television personality, lawyer and journalist.

PROD. CO: Sony Pictures Television

COUNT: 10

RICKY MARTIN PROJECT (title TBD)

June 2017

A revealing, never been seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time. With more than 85 million albums sold worldwide, 95 platinum records, and sold-out concerts in over 100 countries, Ricky Martin is truly an international icon. The project will draw on his Vegas residence to illustrate his broader, fascinating, and inspiring journey from every pivotal era in his career to the most defining roles of his life.

PROD. CO: 51 Minds

BALLER WIVES (working title)

August 2017

From the sidelines to the social frontlines, this is the world where relationships are complicated and the competition is thick. All eyes are on these Miami based pro athletes and their wives as they navigate the waters of love, family, business, and balling in the hottest city around.

PROD. CO: Shed Media

COUNT: 6

‘90s HOUSE

August 16, 2017

What happens when a super connected cast has to unplug and live in the most rad decade ever? No smart phones, Wi-Fi or GPS allowed in this house but tons of the flyest fun, fashion and pop culture moments will be rebooted back to reality. Hosted by Lance Bass and full of cameos from the 90’s most beloved celebrities.

PROD. CO: Superdelicious

COUNT: 8

SCARED FAMOUS

October 2017

The frightening and hilarious tale of ten celebs who have bravely agreed to move into one of the spookiest mansions in America. Over eight episodes, they face terror and chilling challenges inspired by the iconic movies that make you scream. In this reality fright fest, ten famous people will move in, but only one will make it out alive.

PROD. CO: Renegade

COUNT: 8

RETURNING HITS

BASKETBALL WIVES (season six)

April 17, 2017

Following the lives of a group of women with relationships to some of the biggest basketball players in the game, VH1’s hit series returns with a vengeance as several new faces and Basketball Wives original Evelyn Lozada join LA season veterans Tami Roman, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo and Shaunie O’Neal. Between the new personalities, major life challenges and old resentments, the cast hits the floor ready for drama.

PROD. CO: Shed Media

COUNT: 16

T.I. & TINY: THE FAMILY HUSTLE (sixth and final season)

April 17, 2017

The final season of “T.I & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” marks the end of an era for the lovable first family of VH1 while celebrating a television milestone with 100 episodes. Watch as they say goodbye to the fans who have tuned in to see their family grow over the last five seasons.

PROD. CO: 51 Minds

COUNT: 6

DEAR MAMA (second annual)

May 8, 2017

Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Anthony Anderson returns to host this fan favorite event with television personality La La Anthony. “Dear Mama” honors mothers with celebrity guests paying tribute to the women who have shaped their success.

PROD. CO: Jesse Collins Entertainment

BLACK INK CREW: CHICAGO (season three)

May 24, 2017

In the midst of Chicago’s brutal winter, 9 Mag’s owner, Ryan Henry, struggles with the emerging egos and volatile differences among the 9 Mag family, while still fighting to stay on top in the tattoo game. “Black Ink Crew: Chicago,” explodes with more drama, more heat, and sexier tattoos than ever before. The pressure is on and the hustle is real for this close-knit group of friends who are trying to make it in one of the roughest cities in America.

PROD. CO: Big Fish Entertainment

COUNT 18

LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD (season four)

July 17, 2017

Cable’s #1 franchise returns with perennial fan favorites and a slew of new players ready to take over Tinseltown.

PROD. CO: Eastern TV

COUNT: 14

HIP HOP HONORS (ninth)

August 2017

Since its inception in 2004, this tentpole event has recognized the luminaries who broke new ground and propelled the genre into the cultural phenomenon it has become. From Hip Hop’s pioneers like Public Enemy and Tupac Shakur to Def Jam Records and Russell Simmons, VH1 has honored hip hop from its origins through the numerous phases of its musical evolution.

MARTHA & SNOOP’S POTLUCK DINNER PARTY (season two)

October 2017

“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” returns for a second helping of food and fun featuring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg hosting more weekly dinner parties with their famous celebrity friends. In each episode, Martha and Snoop put a personal spin on dishes for a themed meal.

PROD. CO: 495 Productions

COUNT: 20

HIP HOP SQUARES (season two)

Fall 2017

Hosted by DeRay Davis and executive produced by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, the series features the biggest names in hip hop, comedy and entertainment as they come to play and stay to party, match wits and test their pop culture knowledge with the superstar squares.

PROD. CO: Jesse Collins Entertainment

COUNT: 20

SHAUNIE’S HOME COURT

Fall 2017

Single mom in charge and “Basketball Wives” powerhouse Shaunie O’Neal gives us a personal, unexpected look at what it takes to get her team of five kids off the bench and into the game of life. There’s never been a coaching job so hectic, heartfelt, and fun.

PROD. CO: Maverick

COUNT: 8

AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL (cycle 24)

December 2017

Get ready to work the runway as Tyra Banks returns to host the longest running fashion TV series in history.

PROD. CO: 10×10

COUNT: 14

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE (season ten)

March 2018

The Emmy® Award-winning hit series has delivered nine seasons of can’t-miss lip sync showdowns, pushed the boundaries of creativity to new levels, and showcased the art of drag to millions of new fans around world. Over 100 fierce and brave queens have battled for the crown and title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and the series’ tenth season is positioned to be its biggest eleganza extravaganza ever!

PROD. CO: World of Wonder

COUNT: TBD