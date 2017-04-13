Rainn Wilson launches apparel charity campaign to help girls in Haiti

Rainn Wilson is launching a campaign to help at-risk girls in Haiti.

The Office actor has partnered with the social merchandising platform Represent to release a limited edition apparel charity campaign named “Beets.” The net proceeds will go to Wilson’s foundation, LIDÈ Haiti, an educational initiative that uses the arts and literacy to build resiliency and empower adolescent girls in rural Haiti, helping them to transition into academic or vocational education.

Wilson founded LIDÈ with author Holiday Reinhorn and executive director Dr. Kathryn Adams in response to the challenges they witnessed girls facing in Haiti following the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake. Past celebrities who have teamed up with Represent include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Ferrell, Ronda Rousey, and Jennifer Lopez.

Items available for purchase as part of the campaign include a mug, a fitted T-shirt, and a hoodie. All items are available exclusively from the Represent website until April 26.

See Wilson modeling a Beets T-shirt (and mug), and watch the video for more information about LIDÈ Haiti, above.