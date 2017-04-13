Orphan Black: The fight is on in final season trailer

The sestras are fighting back in the Orphan Black fifth and final season trailer.

“From the very start, they hunted us, controlled us, used us, betrayed us,” the clones (Tatiana Maslany) declare. “But they could not break us. Now, we fight.”

As the series comes to a close, Sarah and her sister clones will inch closer to the conspiracy that created them and the man behind it — the mysterious Westmoreland.

“You think of the most evil patriarch figure,” co-creator Graeme Manson teased at last month’s PaleyFest. “It’s a character that we had in mind for a long time, kind of going to our Dr. Moreau.”

Orphan Black, which also stars Jordan Gavaris and Kristian Bruun, returns to BBC America for its final season on June 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the trailer above.