The Hot Seat: Once Upon a Time bosses answer burning Qs

With the Black Fairy now in Storybrooke and the Final Battle looming, EW put Once Upon a Time executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis in The Hot Seat, where they have the option of answering your questions from Twitter and Reddit with “Yes,” “No,” or “Can’t say.” Get the scoop below.

Will Snow and Charming break the sleeping curse together, or will it be the doing of someone else?

ADAM HOROWITZ: Can’t say.

Will we find out why the Black Fairy never pursued casting the Dark Curse herself?

EDWARD KITSIS: Yes.

Is it still relevant the fact that Regina wasn’t in Emma’s vision?

KITSIS: Can’t say.

Has Regina undergone any changes since accepting the good and evil parts of herself, like changes to her magic?

HOROWITZ: I’d say she’s undergone changes in the sense that she’s been growing as a human being since then.

Will Henry ever get a new jacket and scarf?

KITSIS: No. There have been attempts by costumes and other people, but we just like it. We don’t care that he’s growing up, we’re going to make him our little 10-year-old forever.

Did Tiger Lily and Hook have a romantic past relationship?

HOROWITZ: No.

Will we learn about the relationship between the Black and Blue Fairies?

KITSIS: Yes.

Will Rumple ever become free of the Dark One curse?

HOROWITZ: Can’t say.

Is there any chance we’ll see Gideon at another age again?

HOROWITZ: Can’t say.

Will there be a new family member added to the family tree?

KITSIS: No.

Have there been any major changes to Neverland since Pan died?

KITSIS: I’d say moderate changes. The people left behind don’t seem like they are looking to be saved.

Will we get an explanation of how Neverland still exists if the magic that created it was dying?

KITSIS: I would say that the magic that created it was dying, which only affected Peter Pan, who wanted to live forever. It is now a refuge for lost people to come and have bonfires and their own Coachella-like parties.

HOROWITZ: They’re not being sustained by magic or given immortality anymore. It’s now a feral, scary island.

KITSIS: It’s an open place real estate opportunity. A lot of people call it Enchanted Forest adjacent. Instead of Neverland, it’s now Enchanted Forest adjacent.

HOROWITZ: It’s an up-and-coming neighborhood. But the schools aren’t great yet.

KITSIS: Because they don’t really have any.

Will we see more of Zelena?

HOROWITZ: Yes.

KITSIS: In fact, she’ll get her own episode and it’s episode 18.

Will we ever see the Oracle who told Emma about the prophecy again?

KITSIS: No.

HOROWITZ: She was killed.

Is the final battle a test that only Emma has to face?

KITSIS: Yup.

Might we see a new Dark One by season’s end?

KITSIS: Nope.

Will Emma and Hook’s wedding be interrupted like Snow and Charming’s was?

HOROWITZ: Can’t say.

Is the curse that created the town of Storybrooke going to be broken?

HOROWITZ: Can’t say.

Will we ever learn why there are multiple realms and which one is the original/oldest?

HOROWITZ: Certainly not this year.

Will Alison Fernandez play an already existing fairy tale character?

HOROWITZ: Can’t say.

Will Maleficent ever be back?

HOROWITZ: Can’t say.

Will the Dragon’s daughter’s identity be revealed someday?

KITSIS: Can’t say. Someday.

HOROWITZ: But that is a great question.

KITSIS: That is somebody who pays attention so closely to the show they deserve —

HOROWITZ: — an answer.

KITSIS: But a T-shirt seems more likely.

HOROWITZ: The answer won’t be on the T-shirt they get, but maybe the answer will be somewhere else.

Will there be more familiar faces returning in the finale?

KITSIS and HOROWITZ: Yup.

Will there be death in the season finale?

KITSIS and HOROWITZ: Yes.

Is season 6 going to end the way you originally planned to end the series?

KITSIS: Yes.

HOROWITZ: Well, sort of.

KITSIS: Season 6 is ending the way that we always planned for it to end.

Will Once Upon a Time be renewed for season 7?

KITSIS: Can’t say.

Once Upon a Time airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.