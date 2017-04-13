Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick gives the 'Iron Gist' on the Netflix series

It’s been a few weeks since the last member of The Defenders was introduced to audiences, but Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick is giving those who haven’t seen the Netflix series a friendly viewer guide with the “Iron Gist.”

Henwick appeared on Entertainment Weekly: The Show to answer some of the burning questions about the Marvel superhero series, including about her character, the katana-toting Colleen Wing.

“Colleen doesn’t have superpowers, she’s just really badass,” she quipped.

During a previous interview on the show, Henwick weighed in on the controversy regarding the decision to cast Finn Jones as the titular hero.

Catch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available now, on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile and web devices.

“It was a hard decision to make to join the show. Not because of the material or anything,” she said. “But I’m part of the Asian community. I’m Asian. I’m an actor. If anyone understands the conversation, it’s me. I’ve lived and breathed it.”

The entire first season of Iron Fist is currently streaming on Netflix.