Imaginary Mary star Jenna Elfman reflects on her favorite roles

Catch this full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available here and on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

In her new ABC series Imaginary Mary, Jenna Elfman plays an independent career woman whose imaginary childhood friend reappears just as she starts dating a single dad. It’s the latest in a series of memorably off-kilter roles for the veteran actress, and during a recent episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, she looked back at some of her personal favorites.

First up was her breakthrough role in the sitcom Dharma & Greg. “That was like five excellent years of my life,” Elfman said — except perhaps for the equestrian-themed episode during which she was thrown from a giant horse and nearly trampled. “It was wild.”

Another notable credit was the 1998 teen comedy Can’t Hardly Wait: Elfman made a big impression with her single scene, even if fans of the movie don’t always recollect the finer points. “I was a stripper, but it was Halloween, so I was dressed like an angel,” Elfman explained. “I always have to clarify that because nobody really knows what I was. … They just remember my big Scott Baio speech.”

The movie EDtv, meanwhile, was marked for perks and pitfalls. The two things that were most memorable, Elfman said, were “making out with Matthew McConaughey daily — that was fun,” but also dealing with the consequences of Woody Harrelson’s diet. “You know Woody eats raw food, he’s like a real health nut, and it made him have gas a lot.”

Watch the video above for more anecdotes.