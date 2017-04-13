Readers in search of truly strange true crime story should definitely check out the documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, which premieres on HBO on May 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

Directed by Erin Lee Carr (Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop), the film details the story of Dee Dee Blanchard and her wheelchair-bound daughter, Gypsy Rose, who were once beloved residents of Springfield, Mo. That tight-knit community was rocked when Dee Dee was found murdered in her home, with Gypsy reported missing. After investigators tracked a graphic Facebook status post stating “that Bitch is Dead” to Wisconsin, a disturbing sequence of events ensued in which Gypsy Rose was implicated in her mother’s murder – and it was discovered that Gypsy Rose had been the victim of her mother’s abuse via Munchausen by proxy syndrome since early childhood.

Watch the exclusive trailer for Mommy Dead and Dearest, above.