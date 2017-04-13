Catch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available here and on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

As Girls prepares to wrap its final season, fans are looking back on all the things they love about the HBO series. But according to Entertainment Weekly: The Show‘s expert panel there’s one thing, in particular, appreciate about the show: creator Lena Dunham herself.

“She represents a whole other culture of women,” MTV’s Girl Code star Jessimae Peluso tells host Lola Ogunnaike. “That zaftig presence is revered in a lot of cultures. [But] not here in the United States, and culture’s rooted in entertainment.”

Search Party actress Meredith Hanger agrees: “That’s what’s crazy to me. It’s literally taboo to be comfortable with yourself.”

That’s a sentiment stand-up comedian Judy Gold also shares as well. “How many fat guys with hot wives are on television?” she asks the panel. “It all started with The Honeymooners.”

