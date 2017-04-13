CNN commentator: 'Vagina-grabbing' Trump is nothing like Martin Luther King

CNN political commentator Symone D. Sanders slammed Jeffrey Lord on Thursday’s episode of New Day after Lord made a comparison between President Donald Trump and civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

“President Trump is the Martin Luther King of healthcare,” Lord said, adding, “When I was a kid, President Kennedy did not want to introduce the Civil Rights Bill, because he said it wasn’t popular, he didn’t have the votes for it, etc. Dr. King kept putting people in the streets in harm’s way to put the pressure on so that the bill would be introduced. That’s what finally worked.”

To this, Sanders retorted, “Jeffrey, you do understand that Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that looked like me were being beaten, dogs were being sicced on them, basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because of the color of their skin. So let’s not equate Dr. King Martin Luther King, Jr., a humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize winner, to the vagina-grabbing president Donald Trump.”

Watch a clip of their exchange below.

“Posting without comment. #healthcare,” Sanders wrote on Twitter. She also took Lord to task for what she called his “foolishness.”