Gina recently saw stars — and an ethnically ambiguous God — when she was struck by a bus and was considered legally dead for two minutes. Apparently now there are going to be some hearts floating around her.

Ryan Phillippe will guest-star in the first half of the Fox cop comedy’s two-part season 4 finale, the network announced on Thursday. In the episode, which airs next month, he pops up as Milton, who is a love interest for Gina (Chelsea Peretti), but there’s someone in the Nine-Nine who is upset with this pairing: Charles (Joe Lo Truglio).

A veteran of such films as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions, Phillippe currently stars in the USA action drama Shooter, and his recent credits include Drunk History and Secrets and Lies.

Nathan Fillion and Greg Germann guest-star in Tuesday’s episode, and future episodes feature Gina Gershon and L. Scott Caldwell. For much more scoop on Brooklyn‘s spring episodes from co-creator Dan Goor, click here.