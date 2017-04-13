Miss Big Little Lies? Here are 4 more Liane Moriarty books slated for the screen

The HBO adaptation of Big Little Lies brought Liane Moriarty’s expertly plotted domestic thriller to life in brilliant detail, and without losing the tension and humor that made the original novel so wonderful. While we miss the show already, we’re eagerly awaiting the next of Moriarty’s on-screen adaptations, from Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman’s next project together (yes, it’s happening), to a movie that could potentially star Jennifer Aniston.

Here’s where everything stands, below:

1. Truly Madly Guilty

Kidman and Witherspoon, who both served as executive producers on Big Little Lies, will team up once again and produce the film version of this 2016 novel about a barbecue that goes awry. As former EW critic Leah Greenblatt wrote in her review of the book, Moriarty’s “narrative is … stacked with her signature themes: female friendship, duplicity, the darkness lurking beneath lucky, ordinary suburban lives.” Sounds like just what Big Little Lies fans will be craving.

2. What Alice Forgot

Devil Wears Prada director David Frankel was initially attached to helm the adaptation of Moriarty’s 2009 novel about a woman who bumps her head at age 39 and loses all memory of the previous decade of her life. She comes to at the hospital thinking she’s still 29, newly married, and pregnant with her first child. In reality, she has three kids and is in the midst of a bitter divorce from the former love of her life, Nick. Flatiron Books, Moriarty’s publisher, tells EW that Jennifer Aniston is in talks to star.

3. The Husband’s Secret

In 2013, CBS Films optioned this novel about a woman who finds a mysterious note in her husband’s handwriting that reads, “To be opened only in the event of my death”… while he’s still alive. The story that follows concerns three women, and, obviously, one man who’s got some serious explaining to do.

4. Three Wishes

The film rights to this novel about a set of 33-year-old triplets were sold years ago, but there’s been little progress.