Daniel Craig dropped in on the stars of Archer

If Agent 007 digs you, then you must be cool. And Daniel Craig is such a big fan of Archer that he dropped by the studio where the show comes to life. Talk about ultimate espionage approval.

Lucky Yates, who voices Doctor Krieger, was quick to answer when Entertainment Weekly: The Show host Lola Ogunnaike asked the Archer cast what some of their other favorite pop culture spies might be (other than Archer himself, of course): “They got a phone call, just one day, and they’re like, ‘Daniel Craig’s in town shooting, and he’s a huge Archer fan. Can he come and see how it’s made?’ And they had a day with James Bond!”

Jessica Walter, otherwise known as Malory Archer, chimed in, “I wish I’d been there.” When asked whether or not she would have made him a signature martini, she continued in an absolute deadpan, “Anything he wanted, he could have from me.”

Watch the clip above for the anecdote, and catch this full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available here and on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile, and web devices.