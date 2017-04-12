Trial & Error retro mockumentary goes deep into John Lithgow's past

You may think that NBC’s painfully funny sitcom gem Trial & Error is just a silly mockumentary set in a small town, but never forget that at the heart of the story is a murder-mystery. And murder is generally a very bad thing.

On the series, John Lithgow plays Larry Henderson, an eccentric poetry professor who may or may not have killed his wife, according to literally every sign that points to him. But NBC has released a fun mini documentary that goes deep, as documentaries are wont to do, into the earlier unsolved case that faced Larry after the death of his first wife, Adelaide.

The two are inextricably related, and may shed some clues on the actual verdict that will be delivered on Trial & Error’s April 18 finale. For today, though, allow yourself to get lost in murderous whimsy on this ancient 2001 episode of Mystery Now.

Trial & Error airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.