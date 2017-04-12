Tomi Lahren pleads with Glenn Beck, TheBlaze: 'Let me go'

After filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against Glenn Beck and TheBlaze, Tomi Lahren is now hoping her words will settle the dispute between her and her employer.

Appearing on Nightline, the conservative personality, who was suspended following her pro-choice comments on The View, sent a message directly to TheBlaze and its founder, Beck.

“Let me go. Let me move on,” she said. “I’m deeply hurt by what has happened, I’m disappointed in what has happened. But if this is the way that it is, let’s just part ways, cleanly. I just want to work and have the freedom to put my voice out there and I want to interact with my fans and followers, that’s all I want out of this.”

Last month, Lahren was discussing her political beliefs on The View when she voiced her opinion that the government should not dictate a woman’s right to get an abortion. The remarks led to blowback from many conservative pundits, including Beck. Lahren was suspended two days after the interview.

“It’s my job, this is my life,” she said on Nightline. “Without that, I feel lost. When your outlet is taken away from you, when your catharsis is stripped from you and you don’t understand why and you’re so disappointed and you’re so blindsided by it — it hurts.”

In her lawsuit, Lahren contests she has been terminated, but in a statement provided to Nightline, TheBlaze contests she is still employed and being paid.

Watch the clip below. Lahren’s full interview airs Thursday on ABC at 12:35 a.m. ET.