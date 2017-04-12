Robert De Niro transforms into Bernie Madoff in The Wizard of Lies trailer

The full trailer for HBO’s The Wizard of Lies is finally here!

Starring Robert De Niro as fraudster Bernie Madoff, HBO’s latest telefilm tells the story of one of the largest Ponzi schemes in American history. The new trailer, released Wednesday afternoon, not only reveals the moment Madoff admitted to the fraud, but also promises that the film will include a hefty bit of family drama as it examines how the scheme affected his family: Did they suspect anything? Are they accountable? How could Madoff have hidden this from them for so long?

“For 16 years, I kept this secret from my wife, my sons,” says De Niro’s Madoff in the tension-filled trailer. “How I was able to do that and maintain any degree of sanity, that worries me whenever I think about it.”

Directed by Barry Levinson, The Wizard of Lies is based on the book of the same name by New York Times journalist Diana B. Henriques and stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Ruth Madoff. Nathan Darrow (House of Cards) and Alessandro Nivola (American Hustle) plays Madoff’s sons Andrew and Mark, respectively. The movie is executive-produced by Levinson, De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh, and Tom Fontana.

Watch the trailer above. The Wizard of Lies debuts Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.