Doctor Who stars give tour of TARDIS in behind-the-scenes clip

One of the happiest half-hours of my professional life was spent pretending to operate the control console of the TARDIS during a tour of the Doctor Who studio in Cardiff a couple of years back. Did I know what any of the various buttons I pushed and I pulled were supposed to do? I did not. And, to be honest, Doctor Who cast members Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas don’t really seem any more knowledgeable as they offer a tour of the famous blue box in a new behind-the-scenes clip. But what the pair lack in expertise, they make up for with enthusiasm, and, if nothing else, the footage should help put fans in the right headspace for the return of the long-running time travel show this Saturday.

Watch the trailer for the new season and the behind-the-scenes clip above.

Doctor Who costars Peter Capaldi as the titular Time Lord. The premiere episode of the show’s new season screens on BBC America on April 15 at 9 p.m. ET.