Eddie Murphy and family mourn Charlie Murphy: 'Our hearts are heavy'

Eddie Murphy and his family have addressed the loss of their loved one Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia Wednesday at age 57.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle, and friend Charlie,” the Murphy family said in a statement. “Charlie filled our family with love and laughter, and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

Best known for his work as a writer and performer on the sketch comedy series Chappelle’s Show, Charlie Murphy also worked with younger brother Eddie on the script for 2007’s Norbit and voiced Llyod the dog in the movie. More recently, he appeared in the Adult Swim series Black Jesus and the comedy-horror film Meet the Blacks, and he’ll be featured on the upcoming season of the Starz drama Power.

Murphy’s death was also mourned by fellow comedians, actors, and friends on social media.