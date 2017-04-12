Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and more stars pay tribute to Charlie Murphy

The comedy world is mourning the loss of Charlie Murphy, who died Wednesday at the age of 57.
Murphy, who’d starred in Chappelle’s Show and Meet the Blacks, was the elder brother of SNL alum Eddie and a comedian himself.
In the wake of the announcement of Murphy’s passing, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union, and other celebrities paid tribute on social media.
This is a text message that Charlie sent us from a recent @comedygetdown Show @realdlhughley @cedtheentertainer " Great seeing you guys and living the magic last night. Great show brothers!!!!! ( I'm heartbroken at the passing of our brother Charlie . In relationships you never want to leave anything unsaid , our conversations before shows and after shows we all told each other and Charlie how we felt ! Keep his family in your thoughts and in your prayers and keep a space for Charlie in you're heart #Chingon I love you Charlie .#CHARLIEMURPHY 👊🏽