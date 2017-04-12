Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and more stars pay tribute to Charlie Murphy

The comedy world is mourning the loss of Charlie Murphy, who died Wednesday at the age of 57.

Murphy, who’d starred in Chappelle’s Show and Meet the Blacks, was the elder brother of SNL alum Eddie and a comedian himself.

In the wake of the announcement of Murphy’s passing, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union, and other celebrities paid tribute on social media.

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017

Wow….This is crazy. All I can say is RIP. Thank you for not only being a friend but for… https://t.co/wNLVLYdEi5 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 12, 2017

Rest In Peace to the legend that is Charlie Murphy, thank you for always bringing us joy and laughter🙏🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/TZ53R1FSJs — Zendaya (@Zendaya) April 12, 2017

RIP Charlie Murphy!🙏🏾 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was such a kind, sweet, funny man. Damn. Incredible talent, even better man. RIP ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 12, 2017

Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP pic.twitter.com/yChjFtSDH4 — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 12, 2017

Today we lost a #RealOne. @charliemurphy was a bad man and funny af. He was honest and… https://t.co/xArWUh7Eqh — CedricTheEntertainer (@CedEntertainer) April 12, 2017

My Late Brother-The Very Funny Charlie Murphy. This Is Pic Is From JUNGLE FEVER, Charlie Was… https://t.co/0MT7mSrvVy — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) April 12, 2017

Sad to hear about Charlie Murphy. We did a movie together back in '07 and my god did he have amazing stories (one about Redd Foxx killed me) — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) April 12, 2017

A story from Charlie Murphy. Rest in peace, Sir. pic.twitter.com/GmR3RL7o9Z — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) April 12, 2017

RIP Charlie Murphy 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) April 12, 2017

RIP Charlie Murphy. A true talent. You will be miss! — Debra Lee (@IamDebraLee) April 12, 2017

With heavy ❤️& sadness sending love & prayers to #EddieMurphy & family. So sorry 4 the loss of @charliemurphy he gave us gr8 comedy gifts 😪 pic.twitter.com/CXcksvUjm3 — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) April 12, 2017

Rest In Peace to my dear friend @charliemurphy — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) April 12, 2017

Noooooooo! My good friend Charlie Murphy died???! Fuck!!! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 12, 2017

"That Boy Got Stretch Pants" RIP CHARLIE x Roll Bounce pic.twitter.com/usushXkwoM — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) April 12, 2017

Oh man. Rest In Peace Charlie Murphy 💔💔🙏🏽🙏🏽 always so sweet and nice every time I've been in his presence. Prayers to the family. pic.twitter.com/Hj0uj48ghb — 🌸hrp🌸 (@hollyrpeete) April 12, 2017

And Charlie Murphy got me emotional… seriously. Stepping away for a sec. — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 12, 2017

Devastated to hear of Charlie Murphy's passing. I hope he and Prince are playing basketball and eating pancakes right now. #RIP — Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 12, 2017

This is a text message that Charlie sent us from a recent @comedygetdown Show @realdlhughley… https://t.co/STVoYiyeeW — George Lopez (@georgelopez) April 12, 2017

Rest in Power Charlie Murphy — Goapele (@Goapele) April 12, 2017

Fuck. #CharlieMurphy. RIP to a disarmingly sweet guy who once threatened to cut bacon off my back pic.twitter.com/5cvzozFclz — Christian Finnegan (@ChristFinnegan) April 12, 2017

Rest in paradise Charlie Murphy. 🙏🏾 — Raekwon Da Chef (@Raekwon) April 12, 2017

Rest in Peace Charlie Murphy. Thanks for the laughs. You will be missed. https://t.co/TI5t9Ri4Ew — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 12, 2017

I met Charlie Murphy after I won a contest to host a show. He took me out to dinner after and was as funny as you could imagine. #RIP — Tom Segura (@tomsegura) April 12, 2017

Terribly saddened … Charlie — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) April 12, 2017

Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed. Damn I loved Charlie Murphy ❤❤❤❤🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) April 12, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing of Charlie Murphy. He was one funny, kind man. Sending love and light to his family and friends. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) April 12, 2017