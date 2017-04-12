Entertainment Weekly

Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and more stars pay tribute to Charlie Murphy

The comedy world is mourning the loss of Charlie Murphy, who died Wednesday at the age of 57.

Murphy, who’d starred in Chappelle’s Show and Meet the Blacks, was the elder brother of SNL alum Eddie and a comedian himself.

In the wake of the announcement of Murphy’s passing, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union, and other celebrities paid tribute on social media.

 