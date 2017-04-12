The stars of 13 Reasons Why have 13 tips for handling high school

13 Reasons Why tells one very tragic high school story — the story of Hannah Baker, a junior who decides to take her own life and leaves behind 13 tapes explaining why. But that’s only Hannah’s story, and the stars of the show, Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette, are here to give you some tips to help you get through high school (and/or life, really).

In a new video released by Netflix, the stars advise viewers to be themselves, eat ice cream every day, learn to accept the consequences of their actions, let their feelings out, and of course, be kind to everyone. After all, “we’re all figuring it out.” And by “it,” they mean life.

Watch the full video here. 13 Reasons Why is available on Netflix now.