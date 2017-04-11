The Man of Steel is returning to National City.

EW has confirmed that Tyler Hoechlin is reprising the role of Superman in Supergirl‘s season finale. Unfortunately, no details are available at the moment as to how he’ll figure into the season ender. E! Online was the first to report the news.

Hoechlin made his debut as Metropolis’ favorite hero in The CW drama’s second season premiere. In that episode, he helped his cousin Kara (Melissa Benoist) save Lena Luthor (played by new series regular Katie McGrath) from an assassination attempt. He stuck around for the season’s second episode, too, which featured the debut of classic Superman villain Metallo.

This has been big week in Berlantiverse news. Earlier today, EW broke that Katrina Law was returning Arrow as Nyssa al Ghul for multiple episodes, and on Monday, Stephen Amell revealed Manu Bennet would reprise his role as Slade Wilson in the Arrow season 5 finale, too.

Supergirl returns with new episodes April 24 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.