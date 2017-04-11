Jason Blossom may not be the only casualty during Riverdale‘s freshman run.

Following a press screening of the next two episodes of the Archie comics drama on Tuesday, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa addressed the recent rumor that there would be another death by season’s end.

“Yes, there is truth to that rumor,” Aguirre-Sacasa said, declining to reveal whether any of the actors also in attendance — KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Luke Perry, and Skeet Ulrich — could be the victim.

The potential death would drive the story forward into next season. “If the rumored death happens, it would go to set up season 2,” Aguirre-Sacasa says, teasing that pilot director Lee Toland Krieger will return to helm the season finale, which features one of the show’s “biggest set piece by far.”

“It has all the different elements that are great about the show combined into one, meaning there’s music in it, there’s romance, there’s suspense and horror,” Aguirre-Sacasa says of the finale. “It’s kind of like the ultimate Riverdale episode.”

Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.