Brooklyn Nine-Nine makes the most of its ensemble cast

On the latest episode of Bingeworthy, Touré is in agreement with his cohost Jessica Shaw about the quality of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as a whole, which he describes as “so mad-cap and fun, and there are so many people who are crushing it each week.”

While the show was initially set up to be, as Shaw puts it, “The Andy Samberg Comedy,” the hosts agree that Samberg “never tries to steal the spotlight.” Touré likened Samberg’s attitude to “a great point guard.”

But when it came to Andre Braugher, who portrays Captain Ray Holt, they disagreed; Shaw enthusiastically dubbed Braugher “my favorite straight man on TV,” but Touré says the comedy doesn’t make the best use of the actor’s abilities. “This should be one of our great dramatic actors, on like a major show, you know? I’m like, really? This is what he’s doing? … He has so much more talent than this. … I just see a level of talent that is beyond being, at best, third banana on a half-hour sitcom, as opposed to being one of the leaders of, like, an hour-long drama which showcases his talent.”

RELATED: EW’s 25 Best TV Shows in 25 Years

Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns Tuesdays at 8 on Fox, beginning with its midseason premiere on April 11. To catch the entire discussion on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, check out the full episode of Bingeworthy, available now, on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS and Android devices.