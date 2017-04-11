Does Better Call Saul escape the shadow of Breaking Bad in Season 3?

Serving as a prequel to a beloved series provides both the benefit of a loyal fan base and the added weight of comparison and expectations. For the hosts of Bingeworthy, Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul is still suffering from the latter.

“When a show is tied in your mind to one of the greatest shows of the modern era of television, it’s only going to pale in comparison,” opined Touré. “I struggled with this show from day one. I wanted to like it because I love Breaking Bad… it’s just quirky, and slow, and weird.”

While conceding some of her cohost’s assertions, Jessica Shaw admits she appreciates Saul‘s rapidly different pacing from its predecessor. “It’s something that I’ve come to appreciate about this show,” she says. “You don’t know what the pacing is going to be. It’s never going to have that propulsive energy of a Breaking Bad — it’s not going to be that.”

Better Call Saul airs Mondays on AMC at 10 p.m. ET.