Ivanka Trump: 'I don't know what it means to be complicit'

Speaking to CBS News’ Gayle King as part of an interview that will air Wednesday on the network, Ivanka Trump batted away accusations that she’s “complicit” in some of Donald Trump’s more controversial policies as president.

“If being complicit is wanting to … be a force for good and make a positive impact, then I’m complicit,” Ivanka, who was hired last week as an unpaid adviser to her father, told King. “I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me — if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in — would do any differently than I’m doing. So, I hope to make a positive impact. I don’t know what it means to be complicit. But I hope time will prove that I have done a good job — and much more importantly, my father’s administration is the success I know it will be.”

Since Ivanka’s father was elected president last year, many have criticized the 35-year-old and her husband, Jared Kushner, for failing to oppose President Trump in the public domain. Last month, Ivanka was skewered by Saturday Night Live, which mocked her place in President Trump’s inner circle with a fake ad for a perfume called “Complicit.”

“She’s loyal. Devoted. But probably should have bounced after the whole Access Hollywood bus thing. Oh well. Also, I bet when she watches Titanic she thinks she’s Rose. Sorry, girl, you’re Billy Zane,” said a voice over narrator in the clip, which starred Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka.

In the wake of Ivanka’s interview with CBS, searches for the word “complicit” spiked on the Merriam-Webster website, the dictionary’s Twitter account reported. According to the dictionary, “complicit” is defined as “helping to commit a crime or do wrong in some way.”

The full interview with Ivanka will air Wednesday morning on CBS; watch it above.