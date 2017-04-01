Stephen Colbert: 'Weird S—' might be George W. Bush’s nickname for Trump

Stephen Colbert poked fun at two presidents during Friday night’s episode of The Late Show, but the best zinger came from POTUS No. 43 during 45’s inauguration.

Colbert cited New York Magazine’s report that after President Donald Trump’s inaugural address, former President George W. Bush was heard saying, “That was some weird s—.”

“Apparently, Bush was just as bewildered as the rest of us,” Colbert said, adding later, “Now it’s hard to believe that a former president would say that of an incoming one, but the comment was witnessed by three people. Three people! Wow, that’s almost half of Trump’s inaugural crowd.”

The comedian also pointed out that Bush was known for creating unusual nicknames for members of his staff, politicians and foreign leaders, journalists, and others.

“Now remember, Bush called Karl Rove ‘Turd Blossom,’” Colbert said. “So it’s possible ‘Weird S—’ might be his nickname for Donald Trump.”

Watch the full clip below.

Tonight! Former President George W. Bush is a man of few words, but he had a couple about Trump's inauguration. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/eryNtX9LT0 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 1, 2017

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.